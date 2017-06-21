Provident leads financial stocks lower at FTSE open

Image copyright Getty Images

The FTSE 100 has opened slightly lower after ending trading on Tuesday in negative territory.

The benchmark index of blue chip stocks was down 21.14 points at 7,451.57.

Financial services, insurance and banking stocks were hit hard, dragged down by heavy losses from UK sub-prime lender Provident Financial.

Provident fell 17% after a profit warning, saying disruption from reorganising its home credit division would affect it this financial year.

Whitbread, the owner of Premier Inn and the Costa coffee chain, was the biggest riser, up 5.2% at £40.54 after reporting strong like-for-like sales for the first quarter.

The FTSE 250 also began the day down, losing 30.10 points to 19,741.61.

On the currency markets the pound was down 0.16% against the dollar at $1.26080.

The pound also fell against the euro, dropping 0.12% to 1.13270 euros.