Uber chief Kalanick 'resigns'
- 21 June 2017
- From the section Business
Uber boss Travis Kalanick has resigned as chief executive after pressure from shareholders, according to media reports.
Mr Kalanick will remain on the board of the firm, however, the New York Times says.
His resignation comes after a review of practices at the firm which has had scandals including complaints of sexual harassment.
Last week he said he was taking an indefinite leave of absence.