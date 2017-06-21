China shares get long-sought MSCI index listing

Image copyright Reuters

US stock index provider MSCI has agreed to include China's mainland domestic shares in its emerging markets index for the first time.

The move is a step forward for Beijing as it attempts to open up its financial markets and attract foreign capital.

China's inclusion had been rejected for the past three years, amid worries about regulation and accessibility for global investors.

MSCI is world's biggest stock index provider.

China has been increasing its efforts to reform its often volatile stock market.

The shares of 222 Chinese companies will be added to the Emerging Markets Index - though they will make up barely 0.7% of the index's value.