Oil price decline weighs on US stocks

Image copyright Reuters

US markets edged lower on Tuesday morning, weighed down by a fall in energy stocks.

Oil giants ExxonMobil and Chevron were among the biggest fallers on the market as crude prices slid to seven-month lows.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.3% to 2,445.14 and the Dow Jones dipped 0.1% to 21,510.36.

The Nasdaq index, which was buoyed by a tech rally on Monday, dropped 0.2% to 6,224.71.

Shares in Exxon and Chevron fell more than 1%, continuing a longer term trend. Stocks in both companies have drifted lower since December, as investors respond to an oversupply of energy that has pushed prices down.

Brent crude dropped by more than a dollar on Tuesday to $45.62 a barrel, the lowest point since November last year, while US crude also fell by more than a dollar to $42.93.

Chipotle shares also dropped after the fast-casual Mexican food chain said costs would be higher than previously signalled in the second quarter.