US markets open higher amid technology rebound

US markets opened modestly higher on Monday, as technology stocks rebounded after sell-offs last week.

But Amazon's $13.7bn deal to acquire Whole Foods, which was announced on Friday, continued to weigh on some supermarket rivals.

The technology gains helped lift the Nasdaq index by 0.9% to 6,209.16.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.5% to 2,445.26 and the Dow Jones was up 0.4% at 21,466.28.

The increases in the technology sector come as the White House hosts a meeting with industry leaders on Monday.

Apple was one of the biggest gainers, rising more than 1.9% in early trade.

But both Walmart and Target, some of the biggest grocery sellers in the US, were lower. Walmart fell 0.76% in morning trade and Target sank more than 3%.

Amazon's planned acquisition of Whole Foods is expected to make the low-margin supermarket industry even more competitive.

The announcement of the deal has buoyed shares of both firms, with Whole Foods shares spiking to more than $43.50 - $1.50 more than Amazon's $42-a-share offer.