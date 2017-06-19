Jaguar Land Rover to create 5,000 jobs

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jaguar Land Rover has a drive to build electric cars

Carmaker Jaguar Land Rover is to hire 5,000 staff to enhance its expertise in autonomous and electric technology.

The firm said it would hire 1,000 electronic and software engineers and 4,000 workers across other sectors, including manufacturing.

Most of the jobs will be based in the UK, with recruitment taking place over the coming year.

The carmaker, which is owned by India's Tata Motors, employs more than 40,000 people globally,

The company will build its first electric vehicle, the I-PACE, in Austria.

However, it has indicated it would like to make such models in the UK if conditions such as support from government are met.

Jaguar Land Rover has indicated half of all new models will be available in an electric version by the end of the decade, necessitating new skills among its staff.