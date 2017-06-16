Amazon to buy Whole Foods for $13.7bn

Amazon, the world's biggest online retailer, is buying Whole Foods in a $13.7bn (£10.7bn) deal that marks its biggest push into traditional bricks-and-mortar retailing yet.

Amazon, which has been experimenting with grocery offerings, will buy the upscale supermarket for $42 a share.

The price is 27% higher than the level Whole Foods' shares closed on Thursday.

The takeover deal is expected to be completed in the second half of the year.

Whole Foods boss John Mackey said: "This partnership presents an opportunity to maximize value for Whole Foods Market's shareholders, while at the same time extending our mission and bringing the highest quality, experience, convenience and innovation to our customers."

Mr Mackey is expected to stay on as chief executive.