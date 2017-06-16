Tesco recovery gathers pace in the UK

Image copyright Getty Images

Tesco is cementing its recovery in the UK after its first-quarter sales growth beat expectations.

Like-for-like sales - which strip out the impact of new stores - rose by 2.3% in the three months to 27 May, boosted by demand for fresh food.

Analysts had expected a rise of 2.2% after Tesco reported an increase of 0.7% in the fourth quarter.

Tesco will face shareholders on Friday who are expected to query a pay deal awarded to chief executive Dave Lewis.

Mr Lewis was given £142,000 to help him move to a house closer to Tesco's headquarters. This was on top of his £4.1m pay packet.