Uber faces lawsuit over rape investigation

Image copyright Spencer Platt/Getty

The woman raped by an Uber driver in India is suing the company for invading her privacy, after reports that the firm obtained her medical records.

The lawsuit comes as the ride-hailing company is trying to renovate its reputation amid a series of scandals.

Uber chief Travis Kalanick said on Tuesday he would take leave from the firm.

Other top executives have also left. Uber has pledged other changes.

In December 2014, a 26-year-old Delhi woman, identified as Texas resident Jane Doe, was raped by Uber driver Shiv Kumar Yadav. Yadav was sentenced to life in prison.

The lawsuit says Uber investigated the complaint, obtaining her medical records and speculated that she made up the claims to hurt the firm's business.

The complaint names Mr Kalanick, and executives Emil Michael and Eric Alexander.

Mr Alexander left the company last week after US reporters asked questions about the incident.

An Uber spokesperson said: "No one should have to go through a horrific experience like this, and we're truly sorry that she's had to relive it over the last few weeks."