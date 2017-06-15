UK interest rates unchanged at 0.25%

UK interest rates have been kept on hold at 0.25% by a majority vote of the Bank of England's rate setting committee.

However, three of the eight-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to increase rates in the face of rising inflation.

Ian McCafferty, Michael Saunders and Kristin Forbes all backed a rate rise.

UK inflation is at a near four-year high of 2.9%, much higher than the MPC's target rate of 2%.