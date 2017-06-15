UK shares slip in early trade

Image copyright Getty Images

The UK stock market opened lower, with shares in furniture retailer DFS sinking by a fifth after it issued a profit warning.

DFS shares plunged 20% after it said trading in the second half of its financial year had weakened "beyond our expectation".

The company blamed consumer caution regarding the general election and "uncertain macroeconomic environment".

Shares in rival sofa retailer ScS fell more than 10%.

The benchmark FTSE 100 share index, which does not include either DFS or ScS, was down 30.65 points at 7,443.75 in early trade.

On the currency markets, the pound fell 0.2% against the dollar to $1.2730, while it edged up 0.1% against the euro to 1.1381 euros.