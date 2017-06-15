Retail sales fall in May as prices rise

Image copyright Getty Images

Retail sales fell in May as stores increased their prices.

The Office for National Statistics said the quantity of goods bought between April and May fell by 1.2%, which was worse than economists had expected.

Compared with a year earlier, sales volumes were up by 0.9% - the weakest annual growth rate since April 2013.

Ole Black, senior statistician at the ONS said: "Increased retail prices across all sectors seem to be a significant factor in slowing growth."

The ONS said that average store prices rose by 2.8% over the year, which it said was the largest increase since March 2012.

Non-food stores were the main contributor to the slowdown after reporting an annual sales fall of 1.2%. However, food retailers reported growth of just 0.1% - the slowest since July 2013.

Squeeze on shoppers

The gap between wages and inflation is continuing to widen.

Data released on Wednesday revealed that average earnings fell in real terms by 0.6% in April compared with same month last year.

Inflation is currently at 2.9%, which is far above the Bank of England's 2% target. The Bank is due to announce its latest interest rate decision at midday.

While it is not expected to make any change to rates, investors will pour over the minutes from its latest meeting to glean its view on the current rate of inflation.

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: "Looking ahead, it's hard to see the trend in retail sales improving soon.

"Retailers have not finished yet passing on higher import prices to consumers, wage growth looks set to remain depressed and banks are reporting that they intend to restrict the supply of unsecured credit."