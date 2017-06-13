EU mobile roaming fees 'may still catch you out'

Image copyright Getty Images

Holidaymakers are being warned they could still be caught out by high mobile phone bills despite a ban on roaming charges in the EU.

Roaming charges are added by mobile operators for calls, texts and internet browsing when phone users are abroad.

The charges will be abolished from 15 June, meaning UK mobile phone users can use their regular allowance of calls, texts and data from anywhere in the EU.

But consumer group Which? said people could still be caught out.

It warned that:

Exceeding agreed minutes, texts and data would still be charged in the EU as it would in the UK, with all providers charging different rates

Companies included different countries in their roaming territories, such as the Channel Islands and Switzerland, which could vary further depending on the tariff

"Many will reap the benefits of these changes and will no longer be put off from making calls abroad," said Alex Neill, Which? managing director of home products and services.

"However, it is important that you take a close look at what is or isn't included in your current mobile deal. Not knowing what's included could lead to some surprising charges on your next bill."

The Roam Like Home legislation is aimed, in part, at preventing consumers being caught out by huge bills when downloading films or other data during their European holidays.

There have been a number of cases when mobile users have been landed with bills for hundreds of euros or pounds.

Critics of the ban suggest the loss of revenue for mobile phone companies could push up prices in general, including prices for non-travellers.

There have been lengthy negotiations between EU officials and the mobile phone operators over the ban.