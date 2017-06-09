Mars recalls chocolates over salmonella fear

Chocolate maker Mars is recalling some bars of Galaxy, Maltesers Teasers and bags of Minstrels due to the "potential presence of salmonella".

A spokesperson for Mars said none of the products should be eaten.

The recall began after tests showed salmonella may be in ingredients.

"We are working closely with the relevant food safety authorities and our customers to ensure that the affected products are no longer available for purchase," Mars said.

Products including Galaxy Milk 200gm bars, Minstrel 118gm pouches and Maltesers Teasers 35gm bars with best-before dates of 6 May 2018 and 13 May 2018 are affected.

Other products included in the recall include Galaxy Milk 4x42gm multipacks and Galaxy Counters 78gm and 112gm pouches with the 6 May 2018 and 13 May 2018 best-before dates.

Mars said no other brands or varieties of chocolate, pack formats, bar sizes or best before dates had been affected.