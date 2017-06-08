Non-fossil fuel energy outstrips UK coal and gas power for first time

Image copyright Getty Images

Alternative fuel generated more energy than coal and gas in the UK on Wednesday for the first time, according to the National Grid.

The conditions at the time were perfect for renewable energy, being both sunny and windy.

Together with nuclear, hydropower and wood-burning energy, 50.7% of UK energy supplies came from non-fossil fuels.

There was so much power from renewables that operators had to pay for someone to use their electricity.

A total of 18.7 gigawatts came from non-fossil fuel sources on Wednesday lunchtime.

The National Grid, the body that owns and manages the power supply around the UK, said in a tweet: "For the first time ever this lunchtime wind, nuclear and solar were all generating more than both gas and coal combined."

On Tuesday, a tenth of the UK's power came from offshore wind farms - a newcomer on the energy scene whose prices have plummeted far faster than expected.