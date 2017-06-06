Uber fires more than 20 staff after harassment investigation

Image copyright David Ramos/Getty

Uber has reportedly fired more than 20 people after a company investigation of sexual harassment claims.

The taxi-app firm has been under fire over its treatment of women in the workplace since earlier this year, when a former employee wrote a scathing blog post about her experience.

The post prompted two investigations.

Bloomberg and other US media first reported the firings, which they said were revealed at a company meeting on Tuesday.

Uber did not respond to a request for comment immediately.