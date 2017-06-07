House price growth cools further in May, says Halifax

Image copyright Getty Images

The annual rate of house price growth is continuing to slow, according to the UK's biggest mortgage lender, the Halifax.

In the year to May house price inflation fell to 3.3%, down from 3.8% in the year to April.

Over the last three months there has been virtually no change in prices, the Halifax said.

Since March property prices have fallen by 0.2%, it added. Between April and May, prices actually rose by 0.4%.

The average cost of a house or flat in the UK is now £220,706, according to the research.

Martin Ellis, Halifax housing economist, said the shortage of property on the market was likely to keep prices buoyant over the rest of the summer.

"The fact that the supply of new homes and existing properties available for sale remains low, combined with historically low mortgage rates and a high employment rate, is likely to support house price levels over the coming months."

