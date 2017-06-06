General Election 2017: May would revive Board of Trade

Image copyright Reuters

Theresa May plans to set up a network of nine trade commissioners across the world to boost trade after Brexit.

The Conservative Party said they would be part of a new Board of Trade to help exports and attract foreign investment.

The UK's first Board of Trade has its roots in the 17th century and through several transformations became the Department of Trade and Industry.

The Liberal Democrats said the prime minister's plan was "outdated" and "probably written on parchment".

The Conservatives said the commissioners "will be based overseas in nine different regions, determined by markets rather than national borders, to ensure UK trade policy is guided by local experience and expertise".

The nine regions were not disclosed.

The Board of Trade would bring together leading business figures and politicians to help lead trade delegations, boost exports and "make sure the benefits and prosperity of Brexit are spread equally across the country".

Mrs May, who plans to take Britain out of the European Union's tariff-free single market, has said Brexit will allow Britain to seek bilateral trade deals with "old friends and new allies".

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox said in a statement: "There is a world of opportunity out there for the United Kingdom as we leave the European Union, but only Theresa May and the Conservatives have the plan and the ability to get the right deal for Britain."

But Lib Dem shadow first secretary Alistair Carmichael said: "No number of fancy trade commissioners jetting around the world will save us from crippling tariffs when we leave the single market."

He described the plan as pointless.

"If we needed any further proof that the Conservatives have no new ideas, it's this desperate attempt to apply 17th century solutions to 21st century challenges.

"This plan is so outdated it's probably been written on parchment by Jacob Rees-Mogg."

Labour has said it would seek tariff-free access to the EU single market after Brexit.

Its manifesto promises to work with the government of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to set up an "integrated trade and industrial strategy".