What Britain's bosses want from the next government
- 31 May 2017
- From the section Business
What do Britain's business leaders want from the next government? Whichever party wins the election, the twin issues of the economy and the UK's Brexit negotiations with the rest of the EU will take centre stage on the new government's agenda.
As part of the BBC's election coverage, we asked the bosses of businesses, large and small, what single policy they wanted to see from the next government.