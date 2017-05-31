What Britain's bosses want from the next government

What do Britain's business leaders want from the next government? Whichever party wins the election, the twin issues of the economy and the UK's Brexit negotiations with the rest of the EU will take centre stage on the new government's agenda.

As part of the BBC's election coverage, we asked the bosses of businesses, large and small, what single policy they wanted to see from the next government.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Zero-hour contracts should be reformed to make them work more fairly, says Shaun Crowley

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption My business may suffer if prices have to rise because of tariffs, says cookery boss Bini Ludlow

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The government should aid the growth of self-employment, says Simon Belsham