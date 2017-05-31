Business

What Britain's bosses want from the next government

What do Britain's business leaders want from the next government? Whichever party wins the election, the twin issues of the economy and the UK's Brexit negotiations with the rest of the EU will take centre stage on the new government's agenda.

As part of the BBC's election coverage, we asked the bosses of businesses, large and small, what single policy they wanted to see from the next government.

Media playback is unsupported on your device
Media captionZero-hour contracts should be reformed to make them work more fairly, says Shaun Crowley
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Media captionMy business may suffer if prices have to rise because of tariffs, says cookery boss Bini Ludlow
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Media captionThe government should aid the growth of self-employment, says Simon Belsham
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Media captionThe UK should toughen the laws on bankruptcy, says garage owner Julie Jordan-Spence