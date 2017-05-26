US growth rate revised up to 1.2%

Image copyright Reuters

The US economy grew at a faster pace than initially thought in the first three months of the year.

The latest official figures indicated the economy expanded at an annual pace of 1.2% in the quarter, up from the previous estimate of 0.7%.

The change came after upward revisions to business and consumer spending.

The initial estimate had been seen as a blow to US President Donald Trump, who pledged in his election campaign to raise growth to 4%.

However, the revised figure still represents a slowdown from the growth rate of 2.1% recorded in the final quarter of 2016.