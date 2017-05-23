Nationwide profits hit by low interest rates
Profits have fallen at Nationwide after the building society sought to protect savers from the impact of last year's interest rate cut.
Statutory pre-tax profits for the year to March to £1.054bn, down 17% from last year's figure of £1.279bn.
However, Nationwide said 795,000 new current accounts had been opened in the six months to March.
That was a record for the society, it said, and more than any other provider in the UK.
The rise of 35% represented one in seven of all new accounts opened. It added that nearly one in five people switching their accounts became customers of the building society.