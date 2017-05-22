Ford to replace chief executive Mark Fields, reports say

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mark Fields took up his role in 2014

Ford chief executive Mark Fields is to leave the car giant in a major reshuffle at the top, reports say.

The change, reported by Forbes and the New York Times, come as Ford faces weak sales and declining profits. Its share price is down nearly 40% since Mr Fields took up his role in 2014.

He will reportedly be replaced by James Hackett of Ford's Smart Mobility unit.

In recent years, Ford has invested heavily in self-driving technology and ride-sharing services.

Last week, the carmaker said it planned to cut around 10% of its global workforce.

Ford employed more than 200,000 people globally at the end of 2016, including about 101,000 in North America and 23,000 in Asia.

Sales in April were down 7% in the US and 11% lower in Europe compared with a year earlier. The firm has also been hit by costs related to safety recalls.