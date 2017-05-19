Peppa Pig owner Entertainment One announces new series

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Meet the voice of Peppa Pig

Entertainment One, the company that owns Peppa Pig, has announced it is working on a new series of the popular pre-school cartoon.

It expects 117 episodes to be aired around the world from the spring of 2019.

The new series of cartoons will be made by the format's original creators, Astley Baker Davies.

Entertainment One has a majority stake in the animation studio and has helped make Peppa Pig into a global brand.

Global appeal

The media company said it had 40 licensing partners across the world promoting Peppa Pig toys, games and confectionary.

A toy manufacturer in Brazil is launching a new line of toys which are due to go on sale in August 2017.

It said licensing in Russia had "accelerated at a significant pace" and Peppa Pig merchandise had entered new markets across the Nordic region.

The children's programme is also proving increasingly popular in China, where it has generated more than 24.5 billion views on multiple subscription video-on-demand platforms.

Entertainment One said this was fuelling demand for the brand's licensing and merchandising programme to be rolled out in China this year.

Darren Throop, chief executive of Entertainment One, said: "Peppa Pig's global appeal continues apace as we bring new content to audiences across the world.

"With a new series in the pipeline, best-in-class partners and strong marketing and experiential initiatives in each territory, we continue to nurture the long-term success of this global pre-school phenomenon."