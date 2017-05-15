Gambling Commission review hits 888 shares

Image copyright Getty Images

Shares in online gambling company 888 Holdings have fallen by 8% after it revealed it was under investigation by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC).

The firm said the UKGC was assessing "certain measures" taken by one of its subsidiaries to ensure "social responsibility to its customers".

The review will examine the effectiveness of the ways customers can ask to be excluded from gambling.

The company said it would work with the UKGC on the review.