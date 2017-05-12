Drug trial results lift AstraZeneca shares

Image copyright Getty Images

Promising results from the trial of an AstraZeneca cancer drug helped to lift shares in the pharmaceutical giant.

The company said that in a trial its immunotherapy drug Imfinzi had lowered the risk of stage III lung cancer worsening or causing death.

Shares in AstraZeneca rose nearly 5% in response, making it the biggest riser in the FTSE 100.

The increase helped the benchmark share index to stand 19.35 points higher at 7,405.98 in early trade.

Shares in Entertainment One - the company behind the Peppa Pig children's TV series - slipped 0.7% after it said it would take a £47m one-off charge to cover the cost of "reshaping" its film unit.

The charge covers the renegotiation of a distribution agreement, and costs incurred by the company as it moves away from physical distribution towards a focus on digital content.

On the currency markets, the pound was down 0.2% against the dollar at $1.2858, and was also 0.2% lower against the euro at 1.1840 euros.