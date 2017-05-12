Kushner family business cancels China business pitch

Image copyright Reuters

The company owned by the sister of Jared Kushner, Donald Trump's son-in-law, has pulled out of presentations planned for China this weekend.

Kushner Companies was scheduled to pitch real estate opportunities to investors in the southern cities of Shenzhen and Guangzhou at the weekend.

But last week, Nicole Meyer Kushner came under fire for using her brother's name in a pitch.

Critics accused the business of playing up the family's White House links.

The company said the comments were misconstrued but has apologised.

Ms Meyer and Kushner Companies president Laurent Morali had been included in promotional material for the upcoming events.

But on Thursday, James Yolles, a spokesman for the firm, said in a statement: "No one from Kushner Companies will be in China this weekend."

Ms Meyer had mentioned her brother while urging investors to put $500,000 (£386,500) into a New Jersey property project through the so-called EB-5 programme.

The EB-5 visa programme, often used by wealthy Chinese nationals, allows foreign investors a path to a green card if they invest more than $500,000 in a project that creates jobs in the US.

Mr Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump, is a senior White House adviser

Critics of the programme say it is used as a means of cheap financing for property developers.

Earlier this year in March, Kushner Companies - owned by Jared Kushner, who is also a senior advisor to Mr Trump - ended talks with Chinese firm Anbang Insurance over a major redevelopment project in New York City.

That potential deal had raised questions about a conflict of interest.

Mr Kushner has said he stepped away from his family's business operations, but government ethics filings show that he and his wife, Ivanka Trump, continue to benefit from their stake in Kushner Companies.