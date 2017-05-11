Macy's sales slide stokes fears for US department stores

Image copyright EMMANUEL DUNAND/Getty Image caption Macy's last year announced the closure of 100 stores and laid off thousands

Shares in Macy's have plunged after the US department store owner said quarterly sales slid 7.5%.

Although some of the decline was due to stores being closed, like-for-like sales fell a worse than expected 4.6%.

Chief executive Jeff Gennette said the company, which also owns Bloomingdales, did not have its "head in the sand".

However, Macy's also expected sales this year to fall by up to 4%, causing investors to send its shares down 14% in afternoon trading in New York.

Fears about the health of the US retail sector spread to rival department store chains, with shares in Kohl's falling more than 5% and JC Penney slipping more than 8%.

Mr Gennette said: "These are unusual and challenging times for retail, especially for mall-based stores. We certainly know these changes that we're seeing are ... not cyclical."

Macy's has more than 700 stores, while Kohl's - which has more than 1,100 outlets - said quarterly like-for-like sales fell 2.7%.

US department stores have shed more than 32,000 jobs over the 12 months to April, according to US government estimates.

Macy's has strived to see off the rise of online retailing by adding discount areas to its stores, striking deals to stock exclusive fashion lines, and making it easier to try on shoes.

Retailers 'left behind' as consumers change habits

How long will you wait for a shopping website to load?

It is also testing new ways to lure shoppers to its stores and encourage them to spend more.

Chief financial officer Karen Hoguet said putting collection points for online purchases at the front of the store - rather than forcing customers to find their way to a counter at the back - has actually boosted sales.

Profits for the three months to March fell 39% to $71m compared with the same period last year.

Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, said: "Overall, our sense is that Macy's now has a much clearer sense of direction and it has a rudimentary road map to help it get to where it wants to go. However, the distance it needs to travel over the next few years is enormous. We question whether the company is bold, nimble or healthy enough to cover such ground."

Mr Gennette said Macy's hoped to introduce a new store format next year.

"How and when will you grow again is what's been on your mind," he told investors on a call Thursday. "We certainly don't have the answers yet, but we're working on them with great urgency."