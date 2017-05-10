Barratt optimism pushes shares higher

Image copyright Getty Images

Shares in Barratt Developments have surged 4.5% after the house builder said full year profit would be at the top end of forecasts.

The firm expects a £733m pre-tax profit for the year to the end of June, up 7% on the previous year, despite building a similar level of homes.

The builder has been boosted by rising house prices and government schemes to help people get on the housing ladder.

Despite Barratt's rise the FTSE 100 overall was flat, up 0.001% to 7,342.1.

ITV shares fell 1.4% after the broadcaster reported a 3% drop in revenues for the first quarter of this year.

On the currency markets, the pound was up 0.23% against the dollar at $1.2966 and up 0.12% against the euro at 1.19070 euros.

Brent crude prices were 0.7% higher at $49.07 per barrel.