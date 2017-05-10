Vodafone deal to sell pagers faces probe

Image copyright Getty Images

Vodafone's deal to sell its pagers business to professional services company Capita could face an in-depth probe by the competition regulator.

Vodafone - the only UK telecoms firm to still run a dedicated paging network - first announced the deal to sell the unit in February.

But the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) warns the sale could lead to price rises for customers.

Capita has until 17 May to address the CMA's concerns.

Pagers, a decades-old technology, are still used by many people because of their reliability, coverage and battery life.

As Vodafone and Capita are the only suppliers of wide-area paging services in the UK, the CMA said it believed the deal could lead to higher prices as well as reduced quality of coverage for customers.

In a statement, the CMA says the two companies must find "acceptable ways of addressing competition concerns" to avoid an investigation.

"Capita and Vodafone both supply wide-area paging services to customers, including emergency services and hospitals," the regulator says.