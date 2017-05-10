Comey firing rattles US stocks

Image copyright Reuters

Wall Street stocks opened lower on Wednesday after the abrupt firing of FBI director James Comey brought more political upheaval to Washington.

The backlash over Mr Comey's removal is likely to mean business-friendly economic initiatives, such as tax reform, become less of a priority.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped about 52 points, or 0.25%, to 20,921.35

The S&P 500 fell 2.5 points or 0.1% to 2,394.36, while the Nasdaq index dropped 10 points or 0.16% to 6,110.52.

Mr Comey was leading an investigation into ties between Russia and US President Donald Trump's campaign. His dismissal has provoked strong reaction from Mr Trump's Democratic opponents and has also raised concerns among some Republicans.

The move underscores disarray in Washington.

A top Trump administration official, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, lowered expectations for economic growth this year, telling reporters that the administration's economic agenda is not far enough along to produce a 3% rise in GDP.

Some corporate results weighed on markets in morning trading.

Shares of entertainment giant Walt Disney were down about 3% on Wednesday morning, after executives told investors they expected modest growth this year, with larger gains in the 2018 financial period.

Strong growth at Disney's theme parks helped boost quarterly results, which were reported on Tuesday, but those could be at risk if there is broader economic weakness, analysts said.