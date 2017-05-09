Micro Focus shares dive 9% on HP warning

Image copyright Getty Images

Software business Micro Focus International shares are down 9% on news revenues at Hewlett Packard, which it plans to take over, are down 10%

Otherwise overall UK shares began slightly higher at the start of Tuesday trading.

Mining giant Glencore was up almost 2% on news it had started the sale process for its Tahmoor coking coal mine

It plans to stop mining there next year. Other major miners joined the party.

Anglo American and BHP Billiton were both higher and the FTSE 100 share index was up 18 points at 7,319.00.

On the currency markets, the euro touched $1.1024 in Asian trade - a six-month dollar high - but then fell back to $1.0928.

The pound was flat against the dollar at $1.2943 and also against the euro at 1.1846 euros.

Brent crude prices were 03% higher at $49.69 per barrel.