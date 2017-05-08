Wall Street edges lower in early trade

Image copyright Getty Images

Stocks on Wall Street fell in early trade as the French presidential election failed to spring any surprises.

Emmanuel Macron's victory over Marine Le Pen had been widely expected and so provoked little market reaction.

Shortly after trading began the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 25.96 points, or 0.1%, at 20,980.98.

The S&P 500 fell 1.75 points to 2,399.29, while the Nasdaq index dropped 1.95 points to 6,098.81.

The euro had briefly jumped to a six-month high against the dollar in the immediate aftermath of Mr Macron's victory. But after rising above the $1.10 mark the euro then fell back to $1.094.

On the stock market, shares in handbag maker Kate Spade jumped 8% after it agreed to be bought by larger rival Coach in a deal worth $2.4bn.