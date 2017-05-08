FTSE 100 flat after French election

Image copyright Getty Images

UK shares opened little-changed as Emmanuel Macron's expected victory in the French presidential election failed to excite markets.

The FTSE 100 share index was up just 3.31 points at 7,300.74 in early trade.

In France, the Cac 40 index opened higher but quickly lost ground to stand 23.14 points lower at 5,409.26.

On the currency markets, the euro touched $1.1024 in Asian trade - a six-month dollar high - but then fell back to $1.0961.

The pound was unchanged against the dollar at $1.2984 but rose 0.4% against the euro to 1.1848 euros.

"Market reaction has been muted so far and to a certain extent it's been a case of buy the rumour, sell the fact," said Neil Wilson at ETX Capital.

"It feels like investors are already pricing in the risk that Macron will not live up to the expectation.

"With a third of voters backing Le Pen and abstentions highs, there is not universal adoration for the ex-banker. This might make it tougher than he thinks to engineer reforms."

In London, shares in mining companies slid after the release of disappointing Chinese trade figures.

The data showed China's import growth slowing at a faster than expected rate last month, due to weaker imports of iron ore and copper.

Among the London-listed mining companies, Antofagasta, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto were all down by about 2%.