FTSE 100 lifted by HSBC and Shell results

Strong results from HSBC and oil giant Royal Dutch Shell helped to push the UK market higher.

Shortly before midday, the FTSE 100 index was up 36.47 points at 7,271.00.

HSBC reported a 19% fall in first-quarter profits, but the drop was not as big as expected, and its shares rose by nearly 4%.

Shares in Shell were up nearly 3% after it reported a sharp rise in first-quarter profits, helped by higher oil prices.

The UK's fourth-largest supermarket chain, Morrisons, reported another quarter of healthy sales growth, but after a bright start to trading the shares fell back and by midday they were down 0.2%.

But the worst performing shares in the FTSE 100 were those of fashion retailer Next. Its shares fell 4.4% after it reported falling sales and trimmed the top end of its full-year profit forecast.

In the FTSE 250, shares in Ladbrokes Coral fell 4% after it reported a 2% drop in UK net revenues at its betting shops.

The bookmaker said tougher trading on the High Street had led to a 7% fall in bets made over the counter, although this had been offset to some extent by an increase in revenues from machines in its shops.

Revenues from online betting jumped 22%, helping total group revenue to rise 5%.

On the currency markets, the pound rose 0.2% against the dollar to $1.2892, but fell 0.3% against the euro to 1.1790 euros.