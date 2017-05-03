Project cost rise hits Galliford shares

Image copyright Getty Images

(Noon): Housebuilder Galliford Try saw its shares plunge 9.1% after rising costs on two Scottish infrastructure projects took their toll.

The FTSE 250-listed firm has taken a one-off charge of £98m on the cost of the Queensferry Crossing bridge and the Aberdeen West Peripheral Route.

On the FTSE 100, Sainsbury's fell 4.8% on an 8.2% drop in half-year profits.

By lunchtime, the 100-share index was down 0.29% at 7,229.15, while the FTSE 250 was down 0.56% at 19,694.36.

Earlier, ITV fell 1.65% on news that its chief executive Adam Crozier is to step down after seven years at the helm, but its share price recovered by lunchtime to stand just 0.2% lower.

Software firm Sage was among the winners on the FTSE 100, adding 2% on the strength of its first-half results.

The company said it was very confident of exceeding its full-year guidance of 6% revenue growth.

On the currency markets, the pound was down 0.14% against the dollar at $1.2921 and flat against the euro at 1.1839 euros.