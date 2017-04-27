US tech giants post strong quarter

Image copyright LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Image caption Google's parent company, Alphabet, employed more than 72,000 people at the end of 2016

Profits surged at four US tech giants in the first three months of the year.

Revenue at Google parent Alphabet increased more than 22%, lifted by advertising on mobile phones and its popular YouTube video service.

Profits at online retail giant Amazon climbed more than 40%, to $724m (£560.8m). It was its eighth quarter in a row of profit.

Microsoft also had a strong quarter, with profits up nearly 28%, while chipmaker Intel's profits rose 45%.