US tech giants post strong quarter
- 27 April 2017
- From the section Business
Profits surged at four US tech giants in the first three months of the year.
Revenue at Google parent Alphabet increased more than 22%, lifted by advertising on mobile phones and its popular YouTube video service.
Profits at online retail giant Amazon climbed more than 40%, to $724m (£560.8m). It was its eighth quarter in a row of profit.
Microsoft also had a strong quarter, with profits up nearly 28%, while chipmaker Intel's profits rose 45%.