Lloyds Bank's profits rise despite 'challenging' times

Lloyds Banking Group has reported a rise in profits in the three months to the end of March, despite a "challenging" environment.

It said pre-tax profits doubled from a year ago to £1.3bn in the first quarter, although last year's figure included a hefty one-off cost.

Underlying profit was 1% higher at £2.1bn, beating analysts' expectations.

Lloyds boss Antonio Horta-Osorio said its "simple and low risk" business was able to cope with difficult trading.

Mr Horta-Osorio also said he expected UK interest rates to remain at record lows this year.

Analysts have said that low interest rates make it harder for banks to increase profits.

The bank, which was bailed out by the taxpayer at the height of the financial crisis, is expected to be fully returned to private ownership later this year.

'Sins of the past'

Lloyds' profits were boosted by the absence of last year's £800m charge from its controversial move to buy back expensive bonds from investors.

Philip Augar, an author and banking expert, told the BBC: "This time last year they had to disclose a horrible loss due to volatility in their own bond prices.

"There's none of that this year, [but] they still had to make another provision for about half a billion pounds for sins of the past, PPI [payment protection insurance] and things like that."

Lloyds recently set aside an extra £350m to cover mis-sold PPI claims and £100m to cover compensation for victims of fraud by former HBOS staff.

Mr Horta-Osorio said on Thursday that the victims of the fraud would be "fairly, swiftly and appropriately compensated".

Lloyds is the UK's biggest mortgage lender, and unlike many of its rivals does not do investment banking.

"It's plain and simple, vanilla banking," Mr Augar said. "If they do it right, if they don't get too greedy, if they behave themselves it should be a wonderful business."