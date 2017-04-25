FTSE 100 opens flat but Carpetright hit as sales slow

Image copyright Getty Images

Shares in Carpetright sank 8% in early trade after the floor coverings retailer said its full-year profits would be at the lower end of forecasts.

The company said it had "experienced tougher trading conditions" in the UK over the past three months.

Like-for-like sales had risen by 1.4% in the quarter, but that marked a slowdown from 1.9% growth in the previous three months.

Shares in Whitbread also took a tumble after it reported annual results.

The owner of Costa coffee shops and the Premier Inn hotel chain said underlying pre-tax profits rose 6.2% in the year to 2 March, with revenues up 8.2% to £3.1bn.

But its shares dropped more than 5% after Whitbread said it remained "cautious" about prospects for the next 12 months and expected "a tougher consumer environment than last year".

The benchmark FTSE 100 share index was steady in early trade, edging up just 8.51 points to 7,273.19.

On Monday, the index had jumped more than 2% as global stock markets rallied in reaction to the first round of voting in the French presidential election.

On the currency markets, the pound edged up 0.1% against the dollar to $1.2808, and was unchanged against the euro at 1.1767 euros.