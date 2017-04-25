Government lacks faith in free market, says energy boss

Image copyright Getty Images

The boss of British Gas owner Centrica has said some people at the heart of the Conservative government "don't believe in free markets".

Iain Conn, Centrica's chief executive, was defending the energy industry after the Tories indicated they planned to include a cap on household energy bills in their election manifesto.

Centrica shares fell on Monday over concerns about the price cap.

Mr Conn told the BBC he was "concerned" about the government's approach.

"I think there are some at the heart of the government who just don't believe in free markets," he said.

"And I find that concerning at a time when this market is highly competitive and the UK is seeking to forge a new future relying upon free trade with the rest of the world."