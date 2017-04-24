How might an energy price cap work?

Image copyright Getty Images

The Conservative manifesto is to include a pledge that energy bills for millions of consumers will be capped, saving each household around £100.

We do not yet know the full details, but we do know that it would be imposed by the energy regulator Ofgem.

The idea, already criticised by many in the industry, was also rejected by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) last summer.

However, when it issued its final report, it admitted its members were divided on the issue.

So, if the Conservatives win the election, how might Ofgem go about introducing a cap?

Pre-payment meter cap

Of the two possible models, the first is one that Ofgem introduced earlier this month to cap prices on households with pre-payment meters (ppms).

At the moment 16% of consumers have to buy their energy in advance, usually because their credit rating is poor.

The CMA ordered a cap on their bills, because such households do not benefit from the competition that exists for all other consumers.

Under this system, the CMA has come up with an initial maximum figure for prices in each region of the UK, usually in line with the cheapest existing ppm tariff.

Image copyright Getty Images

That number is adjusted every six months, taking into account wholesale energy costs, inflation, environmental obligations and the cost of transporting energy around the network.

But the CMA has always stressed that the ppm cap is temporary. By the time that all smart meters are rolled out, it expects competition between suppliers to be working properly. As a result this cap is due to finish in 2020.

The cap is also designed to enable suppliers to price below the level of the cap if they want to.

Relative price cap

Under the relative price cap model, suppliers would be told to have a maximum differential between their expensive SVT tariffs and their cheaper fixed price deals.

For example, they might be told that their top tariff could only be a maximum of 10% more expensive than their cheapest deal.

Richard Neudegg, head of regulation at Uswitch, says the problem with the relative price cap model is that you're relying on suppliers to offer a cheap fixed deal, in order to put the brakes on their SVTs.

While this could in theory pull prices down, he says "the more likely outcome is that cheaper fixed deals will go up in price, in order to maintain the existing level of the SVT."

"They'll charge what they want on the SVT, and then work backwards to establish a level of a fixed rate - or else not offer a fixed rate at all."

Image copyright Getty Images

Both price cap models are fundamentally different to the controls advocated by Labour leader Ed Miliband in the run-up to the 2015 election.

He had proposed a price freeze for 20 months.

Under these two models, suppliers would be free to reduce prices if they wanted to.

'£260 a year too much'

Consumer groups are generally opposed to the idea of any sort of cap, as it would tend to give consumers a false sense of security.

Householders might think they are getting a good deal, so would make even less effort to switch supplier than otherwise.

"They're really difficult to get to work in practice," says Richard Neudegg.

He also believes that a cap would create higher prices in the long term, and entrench the position of the big six suppliers.

At the end of its two-year enquiry the CMA rejected the idea of a price cap on standard variable tariffs (SVTs), saying that a cap would run an "excessive risk" of undermining the competition process.

Nevertheless the economist Martin Cave, a member of the enquiry, argued that a broader cap was necessary "to address the scale of detriment".

In other words, the fact that millions of the poorest consumers are paying too much for their energy.

In December 2016 Ofgem said that 66% of consumers were still on expensive SVTs, and paying up to £260 a year too much.

Since then, five of the big six energy firms have announced plans to put up their SVT prices, or have already done so.

While Ofgem has repeatedly said there was no justification for them doing so, it has so far refused to comment on the Conservative idea of a cap.