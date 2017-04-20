Sky announces HBO co-production deal
- 20 April 2017
- From the section Business
Media group Sky has announced a multi-year $250m (£195m) co-production deal with US television network HBO.
Sky said it would produce "high-end drama" and that the first projects are in development.
It also announced a virtual reality project with Sir David Attenborough and the Natural History Museum.
That news was released along with the Sky's results for the nine months to April. It reported an 11% fall in operating profit to a little over £1bn.