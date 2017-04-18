Pound recovers after Theresa May statement

Image copyright Getty Images

The pound recovered in late-morning trading following the announcement by the Prime Minister Theresa May of a snap general election in June.

Earlier, sterling had fallen after it was announced that Downing Street would make a statement.

By about 11:10 BST, sterling was down only 0.1% at $1.266, while against the euro it was down 0.3% at 1.177 euros.

On the stock market, the benchmark FTSE 100 share index was down 92 points, or 1.3%, at 7,235.

Neil Wilson, of the spread betting firm ETX Capital, said: "For investors [the snap election] adds another layer of complexity to an already uncertain picture for UK and European assets.

"Volatility is likely to remain elevated over the coming weeks.

"And as elections are so unpredictable, there is always the outside risk it could spark a reversal in the entire Brexit process," Mr Wilson added.

Luke Bartholomew, of the investment firm Aberdeen Asset Management, said: "The election should hand Theresa May a much bigger mandate to stand up to the harder line, anti-EU backbenchers which currently hold a disproportionate sway over her party's stance on Brexit.

"That would be welcomed by financial markets," he added.

Falling iron ore prices hit mining shares, with BHP Billiton down 3.2% and Anglo American dropping 3%.

Energy shares were also lower as the price of oil fell following news of rising US shale oil output.

BP shares were down 2.6%.

In the FTSE 250, Ladbrokes Coral rose 1.8% after analysts at Davy raised their rating on the firm to "outperform".

Bovis Homes was another mid-cap company to benefit from a broker upgrade.

Shares in the housebuilder rose 1.1% after Jefferies raised its rating on the company to "buy".