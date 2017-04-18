Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya held in UK

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Mallya has denied any wrongdoing

Indebted business tycoon Vijay Mallya has been arrested in London, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed.

He was arrested by the force's extradition unit "on behalf of the Indian authorities in relation to accusations of fraud", the Met said.

India has been pushing for the extradition of Mr Mallya, who faces charges of financial irregularities at his defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

Mr Mallya is said to owe banks $1bn (£600m), but he denies any wrongdoing.

The businessman made his fortune selling beer under the Kingfisher brand before branching out into aviation and Formula 1 racing.

Mr Mallya also owns an Indian Premier League cricket franchise.

It is not clear on what grounds Mr Mallya has been arrested.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later on Tuesday.