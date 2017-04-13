JPMorgan and Citi quarterly profit helped by higher rates

From the section

Profits at two of the biggest US banks jumped in the first quarter, buoyed by higher interest rates.

Increased banking and trading activity helped lift profits at JPMorgan Chase 17% from the same period in 2016, the bank said. Profits were $6.45bn (£5.1bn).

Citigroup's first-quarter profit also gained 17% to $4.1bn on revenue gains from institutional and global clients.

Citi's revenue was 3% up on 2016 to $18.1bn.

At JPMorgan, troubles at the consumer and community banking unit were offset by record revenues from commercial banking.

The firm's revenue increased to $24.7bn, up 6% from a year ago.

Provisions for credit losses fell 28% to $1.3bn. Last year, trouble in the oil and gas industry hurt results.