EDF raises electricity prices for second time this year

Energy firm EDF is raising the price of electricity for the second time this year for its customers on standard tariffs.

From 21 June, EDF customers will see electricity prices increase by 9% and gas prices go up by 5.5%.

The supplier previously increased electricity prices by 8.4% on 1 March, although it cut gas prices in January.

The average dual-fuel customer will pay an extra £78 a year, bringing the annual bill to £1,160, EDF said.

Combining both increases will mean that 1.5 million EDF customers will pay 18.1% more for their electricity this year.

However, taking into account the previous cut, gas prices will remain flat, the company said.

Most of its customers - 1.8 million - are now on fixed price deals, so will not be affected.

'Fair margin'

EDF said it would be contacting all its customers on standard variable tariffs to review their situation.

Fixed-price deals offer better value.

The company is also launching a new three-year fixed deal for those currently on variable tariffs.

"I know that price rises are never welcome, but the industry is facing significant cost increases," said EDF's chief executive, Vincent de Rivaz.

"To be a sustainable and responsible business, we aim to make a fair margin in supplying customers. This fair margin allows us to invest for the long term, in particular in good service, innovation and smart metering."

