Supermarket woes fail to dent FTSE 100

London's top shares rose in Wednesday morning trading, despite signs of sagging in the supermarket sector.

Tesco was the biggest loser on the FTSE 100 index, falling 5.1% after its full-year profits fell because of legal costs arising from a fine for overstating its profits in 2014.

Rival Sainsbury's also came under strain, dropping 2%, while Morrisons suffered as well, shedding 1.8%.

By lunchtime, the FTSE 100 was up 8.59 points or 0.12% at 7,374.09.

On the currency markets, the pound rose 0.06% against the dollar to $1.2499 and was 0.08% up against the euro at 1.1789 euros.