Tesco full-year pre-tax profits hit by fine

Supermarket giant Tesco has reported a fall in full-year pre-tax profit after it was fined for overstating its profits in 2014.

It said it had taken a £235m charge after it agreed a deferred prosecution with the Serious Fraud Office and the Financial Conduct Authority in March.

However, Tesco said it exceeded its full-year operating profit target.

Like-for-like sales, which strip out the impact of new store openings, grew 1% in the year to 28 February.

"We are ahead of where we expected to be at this stage," said Tesco chief executive Dave Lewis.

"We are confident that we can build on this strong performance in the year ahead, making further progress towards our medium-term ambitions."

Booker deal

Full year pre-tax profit, which includes one-off charges such as legal costs, fell to £145m from £202m the year before.

But Tesco's operating profit figure, which strips out exceptional items and is designed to give a picture of the underlying performance of the business, was £1.28bn, exceeding Tesco's £1.2bn target.

By 2020, Mr Lewis wants Tesco to earn between 3.5p and 4p of operating profit for every £1 spent by shoppers, up from 2.3p in 2016-17. The company is banking on rising sales, allowing it to cut £1.5bn of costs from the business.

The supermarket group also needs strong results to help it persuade shareholders to back its attempt to buy wholesaler Booker.

Last month, one of its biggest shareholders said it had "major concerns" about the £3.7bn bid, saying it was overpaying.

Tesco, whose shares have fallen more than 5% this year, said the deal would improve its recovery plans.

Tesco 'battles'

Kantar Retail analyst Ray Gaul said Tesco can "successfully put the accounting scandals of the past behind them having settled legal affairs".

"Now, Tesco will begin to fight all of its battles on the front foot," he said.

Upcoming "battles" include anti-trust reviews over the proposed Booker deal.

Suppliers raising prices to cope with increased costs will be another test, he says. The pound has substantially weakened since the UK's vote to leave the European Union in June, pushing up the cost of imports.

The rate of grocery price inflation is expected to rise to 2.3%, with higher rises on the horizon, he added.