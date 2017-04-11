United Airlines shares fall after passenger removal

Image copyright Reuters

Shares in the owner of United Airlines fell nearly 4% in early trade after the carrier was embroiled in controversy over its treatment of a passenger.

There was outrage on social media after video was posted of a passenger being dragged off an overbooked US flight.

But United chief Oscar Munoz said the airline had "followed established procedures", adding that the passenger had been "disruptive and belligerent".

United Continental Holdings was the biggest faller on the S&P 500 index.

In a letter to employees, Mr Munoz said he was "upset to see and hear about what happened".

"While I deeply regret this situation arose, I also emphatically stand behind all of you, and I want to commend you for continuing to go above and beyond to ensure we fly right," he added.

Brand damage

The airline earlier said that it was investigating what happened on the flight from Chicago to Louisville, after videos provoked a social media outcry.

The footage taken inside the airliner shows a man being pulled out of his seat and dragged down the aisle. He is later seen with blood on his face.

Communications experts have predicted the incident could damage United Airlines' brand.

It comes just weeks after the company, whose slogan is "Fly the Friendly Skies", was criticised on social media for refusing to allow two teenage girls to board a flight because they were wearing leggings.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 share index itself was down 15 points at 2,341.60 in mid-morning trading.

The Dow Jones fell 96 points to 20,562.14, while the tech-focused Nasdaq index slid 52 points to 5828.93.