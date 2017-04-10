BHP Billiton gains on hedge fund move

Image copyright AFP

(Open): BHP Billiton was the top gainer on the FTSE 100 index after one of its shareholders pressured it to adopt a restructuring plan.

The mining giant's shares rose 4.5% in early Monday trading after hedge find manager Elliott Advisors said it had sent the plan to the firm's directors.

It would involve dropping BHP's London listing, demerging its US oil business and returning more money to investors.

Overall, the FTSE 100 was 2.58 points or 0.04% higher at 7,351.95.

"The goal is to provide details of the BHP shareholder value unlock plan to all of BHP's shareholders, so that BHP can engage openly with all parties on the plan," Elliott said in a statement.

Elliott holds about 4.1% of BHP's London-listed shares. The company is also listed on the Australian stock exchange.

On the currency markets, the pound rose 0.12% against the dollar to $1.2387 and gained 0.21% against the euro to 1.1704 euros.