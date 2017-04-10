City regulators investigate Barclays boss Jes Staley

Image copyright PA Image caption Jes Staley has apologised for his actions

Jes Staley, the chief executive of Barclays, will lose his annual bonus after two regulators opened an investigation into his conduct in a whistleblowing case.

He had tried to discover who wrote a whistleblowing letter to the bank.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) will investigate his conduct.

Barclays will also dock Mr Staley's pay by as much as £1.3m, or all of his annual bonus.

He will also be issued with a formal written reprimand.

Mr Staley told the Barclays board he had been trying to protect a colleague who had experienced personal difficulties in the past from what he believed to be an unfair attack. He has apologised to the board.

The board has accepted his apology and said that Mr Staley "continues to have the board's unanimous confidence".

His attempt to uncover the author came to light early this year.

An investigation by external law firm Simmons and Simmons found Mr Staley "honestly, but mistakenly, believed that it was permissible to identify the author of the letter".

In the event, the author of the letter was not identified and no further action was taken.